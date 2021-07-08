Hitachi Vantara scores $35M Services Australia deal

Will be tasked with replacing its legacy hardware.

Hitachi Vantara Australia has won a $35 million contract to replace legacy hardware for Services Australia following a new procurement.

The systems integrator will carry out the project, which comes as part of the department’s IT asset sustainment program, over the next three years.

In a statement to ARN, a department spokesperson said the contract includes the supply of hardware, delivery and installation services, software (management tools only), support and maintenance.

“This new contract was awarded under standard procurement processes in accordance with the Commonwealth Procurement Rules,” the spokesperson added.

The latest contract follows Hitachi winning an $8.4 million deal to supply hyperconverged server hardware to the Department of Education, Skills and Employment to expand its hosting platform.



Including that contract, the department has awarded $22.8 million dollars to the systems integrator for the hosting platform since its initial purchase of $3 million worth of Hitachi hardware and VMware services back in April last year.

Last year, Hitachi also won another deal with Services Australia to tackle a mainframe tape modernisation solution project.

The systems integrator was awarded a $10.3 million, three-year contract by Services Australia for the provision of IT hardware relating to the purchase of a mainframe tape modernisation solution.