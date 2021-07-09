MOQ acquires Perth Citrix partner Dienst Consulting

Alan Hodson (Dienst) Credit: MOQ

Publicly-listed IT services provider MOQ Limited has bought Perth-based Citrix partner Dienst Consulting for $3.78 million.

The deal will see MOQ pay Dienst 70 per cent of the acquisition value in cash, $2.65 million, and 30 per cent in MOQ shares valued at $1.13 million.

Dienst will bring with it $8.4 million in 2021 revenue and its management team, including managing director Alan Hodson.

Founded in 2012, Dienst offers services in mobility, public, hybrid and private cloud – working with Microsoft and VMware as well as Citrix on the latter – plus data back up and management.

In 2019, it won a four-year managed service deal with the Western Australia Police Force.

“Dienst Consulting has built a 10-year legacy of service in the market,” Hodson said. “In joining forces with MOQ, we see an exciting opportunity to further our capability and capacity to deliver world-class services and support to our current and future customers.

“Together with MOQ, we will continue to drive the acceleration of cloud adoption and digital transformation with end-to-end solutions from technology partners such as Citrix and Microsoft to deliver hybrid Infrastructure, collaboration, application innovation as well as security, data and artificial intelligence solutions.”

In a notice to shareholders, MOQ added that it was on the hunt for more Australian IT service providers which “complement MOQ’s vision and go-to-market strategy”.



MOQ CEO Joe D’Addio noted the acquisition of Dienst comes two years after the company bought Microsoft partner Wardy IT Solutions in a $7.5 million deal.

“This proved to be a very successful transaction that has positioned MOQ as a competitive provider in the digital transformation services market,” he said.

“MOQ will be taking a similar approach to the transition of Dienst’s staff, customers and partners into the MOQ business model. MOQ is confident that this acquisition will be equally successful and have a strong positive impact on the business going forward.”