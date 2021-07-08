Accenture leaps into cloud infrastructure space with CS Technology acquisition

L to R: John Rosato (CS Technology) and Steve Murphy (Accenture) Credit: Accenture

Global technology consulting giant Accenture has continued its major acquisition push by buying cloud infrastructure services provider CS Technology.

The deal, of which the terms were undisclosed, comes as Accenture attempts to push further into the hybrid cloud infrastructure arena.

With CS Technology, Accenture will gain access to 100 employees with skills in cloud, workplace, project management and engineering across Sydney, Melbourne, New York and London.

Established in 1992 and with headquarters in New York, CS Technology claims a full suite of strategy to execution services in the domains of data centre, cloud, modern workplace and operating models, and has partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), data centre providers and cloud providers.

In Australia, the business has been led by managing director Simon Abela for the past 10 years.

“For nearly 30 years, our CS Technology team has delivered transformative technology strategies and solutions that are married to our clients’ business outcomes, which is a requisite capability in the age of digital,” said John Rosato, CEO of CS Technology.

“Joining the Accenture team will collectively elevate our position as trusted advisors to our largest clients. Our deep specialisation and experience will be magnified through this acquisition and will enable us to better deliver on our clients’ complex cloud, data centre, workplace and operating challenges.”

The announcement comes less than two months after Accenture also bought Australian Schneider Electric and Rockwell Automation partner Electro 80 in a bid to ramp up its industrial presence.

According to the AFR, Accenture paid $30 million for the Perth-headquartered operational technology (OT) specialist, whose clients span mining, energy, engineering, construction and utility companies.

The same month it also bagged Australian digital transformation and technology services company Industrie&Co in a move that expands the global provider’s cloud prowess.