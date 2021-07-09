Macquarie Telecom ramps up Rocky Bay network

The NeuroNode Trilogy system Credit: Rocky Bay

Macquarie Telecom has ramped up network services for Perth-based disability services provider Rocky Bay through mobile, SD-WAN and National Broadband Network (NBN) connectivity.

For SD-WAN, VMware VeloCloud is being put to use and for its mobile play, Rocky Bay recently shifted to Optus.

Macquarie enhanced mobile communication between Rocky Bay's 1000 staff, to automate shift covering and switching between staff, who can now also exchange urgent information about customers; as well as a transition from in-person therapy to a virtual, tele-therapy format.

With all this in tact, Rocky Bay has been able to pioneer a number of assistive technologies such as the NeuroNode Trilogy system, which is designed for people with low mobility and allows them to use computers and control communication devices with their eyes or slightly raising a finger.



The NeuroNode itself is a small, non-invasive wireless electromyography (EMG) sensor that is placed on the skin over the muscle. When a person attempts to move that muscle, the NeuroNode detects their EMG signals and uses them to allow control of a computer or communication device.

The system also allows people to use eye-gaze control technology to operate devices using infrared dual lights which shine on the eyeballs and triangulate the data to predict where someone is looking to locate a cursor.

The user has the power to use one of these methods or both by moving a cursor with their eyes and selecting or clicking using the NeuroNode switch.

All of the online tools, reporting and administrative work is also being supplied by Macquarie, which has worked with Rocky Bay for close to 20 years across various projects including its net promoter score journey.



Macquarie is also continuing to work with the disability service provider to roll out a number of other technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) to predict when certain customer behaviours will arise, such as seizures, and initiate contact with a carer ahead of events, as well as virtual reality in customer homes.