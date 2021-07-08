Perth-based Web Key IT acquired by AbleDocs

AbleDocs increases its scope while Web Key IT adds to its services.

Credit: Supplied

PDF accessibility document vendor AbleDocs has acquired Perth-based Web Key IT, claiming it will widen its global reach as a result.



Based in Perth and Kuwait, Web Key IT offers testing services for websites and applications to meet accessibility standards, such as those set out by the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

Acquired for an undisclosed sum, AbleDocs’ purchase of Web Key IT will allow it to increase the scope of its products, services, training and localised support in over 49 languages, the vendor claimed.

Meanwhile, Web Key IT will now use the AbleDocs suite as part of its services.

Vivienne Conway, founder and director of Web Key IT, described the acquisition “as a very positive step towards our goal of making the world more accessible”.

Credit: Web Key IT Vivienne Conway (Web Key IT)

“Web Key IT has will continue to enjoy a wonderful relationship with our customers. The services and support we offer will expand with a global management team," she said. “Our staff will continue to help our clients improve their digital accessibility, which now includes the AbleDocs suite."

Adam Spencer, AbleDocs’ global president, added that the acquisition “represents a new chapter for both organisations to expand our world-class products and services offering globally”.

“To continue Vivienne’s commitment to excellence in web accessibility throughout Australia and the Pacific Rim is a great privilege,” he said.