IBM partners and 'good friends' Sundata and Team Computing merge

The joint entity will have 40 staff across the four sites.

Kon Kakanis (Sundata) Credit: Sundata

Veteran Australian IBM resellers Sundata and Team Computing have joined forces to create a new IT powerhouse.

Both founded in the 1980s, the two companies will now combine workforces and management to form the newly branded OneTeamIT, which will span 40 people across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

According to Sundata owner Kon Kakanis, the two companies have worked together for over four years on projects and supporting mutual clients.

“We've established that we have a similar culture, complementary skills, as well as being able to provide more depth of skill in areas we both work,” he said.

Under the new leadership, Team Computing managing director Peter Sanderson will serve as OneTeamIT managing director.

Meanwhile, Kakanis will take on the role of general manager of marketing and strategy, while Sundata co-owner Matthew Parker will take on the role of general manager of finance and operations.

Credit: Sundata Matthew Parker (Sundata)

Founded in 1987, Team Computing provides hardware, software and consulting services to customers in Australia and New Zealand. It offers IBM powering systems across Microsoft, VMware and IBM Software, alongside monitoring, backup and recovery and storage systems.

Sundata was founded one year earlier in 1986 and, alongside IBM, works with vendors including Microsoft, Apple, HP and Cisco.

The two companies began merger talks as early as 2019 but decided to delay due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Kakanis’ words, the two “decided in December 2020 to pick up the project and run hard for a July change”.

“Synergies we identified are a big driver for us,” he added. “We see opportunities both with offerings to clients to help grow our business as well as deeper and broader skill sets to offer clients. There are back-end efficiencies to be gained also as we consolidate systems and processes.”

Credit: Team Computing Peter Sanderson (Team Computing)

On LinkedIn, Sanderson said Team Computing was taking "a step into the next phase by merging with [its] good friends at Sundata".

"A huge thank you to all staff, clients, partners and suppliers that have worked with us since 1987, and we look forward to an exciting future with a fantastic team and set of offerings," he added.