Microsoft highlights upcoming Insight sessions for channel opportunities

Microsoft has highlighted some of its upcoming sessions for its Inspire partner conference later this month, which is set to reveal opportunities within the tech giant’s channel network in the near future.



The event, which runs virtually from 15 to 17 July, is described by Microsoft as its “largest partner event of the year” and will contain 239 sessions in total, according to its recently revealed session catalogue.

“Our customers rely on us to provide the solutions, services and guidance they need to support their digital transformation. By combining our efforts, we will continue to go above and beyond for our customers,” a blog post by Microsoft’s Partner Network team claimed.

“Take the opportunity to connect with other partners and Microsoft teams during Microsoft Inspire next month so we can continue to build on our partnership and discover new ways to accomplish more together.”

Within the three days, Microsoft flagged 13 “partner opportunity” sessions taking place, which were described as providing information focused specifically on driving partner growth, according to Microsoft.

These sessions, consisting of 10 scheduled sessions over an 18-hour window and three on-demand, look at the opportunities presented by Teams, industry cloud solutions, the nonprofit and public sectors, as well as Microsoft’s employee portal app product Viva.

Outside of the partner opportunity sessions, Microsoft highlighted a series of other sessions that partners may want to sit in on, one of which includes its partner for growth session, which will see executives — corporate vice president for global partner solutions Nick Parker, corporate vice president channel sales Rodney Clark and chief operating officer cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) — explain how the company intends to invest for partners’ growth and profitability.

It also flagged its session on the Microsoft commercial marketplace with its commercial marketplace general manager Jake Zborowski and general manager for Azure product marketing Tanuj Bansal, which is set to tease information on new features and how application builders and resellers can access new markets.

Meanwhile, a session on partner programs is set to take place, hosted by director of Azure product marketing Ashely Asdourian and director of partner and experiences Dan Rippey.

There will also be a session on Microsoft’s cloud solutions, targeted at independent software vendors (ISVs), which will be led by vice president of ISV sales Casey McGee and general manager of business applications product marketing Toby Bowers.