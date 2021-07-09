Dicker Data rounds out Microsoft Surface portfolio with Surface Hub 2S range

The new agreement grants Dicker Data access to distribute the full range of 50-inch and 85-inch devices and accessories in the local market.

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Publicly listed distributor Dicker Data has rounded out its access to the Microsoft Surface portfolio, gaining distribution rights for the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S range in Australia.

The Surface Hub 2S family of devices consists of a Microsoft Teams-certified meetings platform and interactive whiteboard. The new agreement grants Dicker Data access to distribute the full range of 50-inch and 85-inch devices and accessories in the local market.

“The addition of Microsoft Surface Hub is yet another strategic partnership bolstering the company’s presence in the Professional AV [audio visual] market,” said David Dicker, chairman and CEO of Dicker Data.

“In the short time we’ve been focused on this market, we’ve grown to be the largest Australian distributor in the segment and the growth shows no signs of slowing. This appointment is also particularly pleasing as we now represent the entire Microsoft Surface range in Australia,” he added.

Dicker Data has been building up its AV business for some time now. In 2020, the distributor appointed Andrew Upshon, former director of Tech Data’s Maverick Asia Pacific audio visual business, to lead its AV business.

The Microsoft Surface Hub range is available immediately from Dicker Data, with the company’s team of experts already trained up and ready to assist the reseller partner community in taking advantage of the potential opportunities the new offering presents.

Jane Mackarell, Surface business group lead for Microsoft Australia, said the Dicker Data partnership regarding the Hub 2S portfolio was an exciting development.

“Surface Hub brings our entire collaboration platform together into an amazing hybrid working experience. Dicker understands this potential given their focus on AV as well as the entire Microsoft business,” she said.

In May this year, Dicker Data signed a distribution deal with video conferencing platform vendor Zoom for Australia and New Zealand, making it the vendor's first distributor in the region, as well as its next master agent.

Dicker said at the time that the addition of Zoom rounded out the distributor's digital collaboration portfolio, which includes Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex.