Cevo doubles down on headcount, growth and customers in FY22

James Lewis (Cevo) Credit: Cevo

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner Cevo is laser focused on doubling its growth, headcount and customers well into FY22.

CEO James Lewis said the company has already brought on about 25 staff this year, with overall plans to hire about 50 staff, as it ramps up investments around the business in its Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra offices.

“We’re looking to bring on high quality technical consultants that have a background in AWS and can work in co-regulated, complex environments. That’s really where our target market is,” he said.

Outside of its consulting team, Lewis said the company was also focusing on investing in its direct sales team.

“It’s an area where we’re differentiating ourselves, and investing in that direct channel will help AWS and other partners in extending their sales reach and get deeper with our customers,” he said. “We don’t want thousands of customers, rather a smaller number of good quality customers that we can partner with on their journey into the public cloud.”

Financial services, retail and government sectors were some of the markets drumming up the most demand particularly around cloud migration services and application modernisation.

“We’re seeing as customers are trying to scale out on their current platform, they are realising their legacy architectures don’t support that,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of demand in decoupling a lot of the monolithic applications and then applying more modern application architectures whether that’s looking at serverless architectures or containerisation.

“Couple that with a lack of skilled migration, there’s a real demand for consulting services as we move into next year.”

Lewis hinted that the company was close to finalising more AWS competencies. Recently, it achieved AWS Migration Competency along with Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server service delivery, which recognises Cevo’s deep expertise in helping customer’s successfully move to AWS through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration and operations.

Australian financial services software company IRESS recently engaged with Cevo to take it through its Windows-based application migration journey. The application was originally developed in-house, running on Windows operating systems and moved to containers in AWS.