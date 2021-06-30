Entag snags Vita Group's enterprise solutions business and Brisbane Telstra centre

Comes as Telstra severs Vita Group ties amid COVID-19 and NBN financial hit.

Telstra Business Technology Centre Credit: Telstra

Sunshine Coast headquartered technology services provider Entag has acquired Vita Enterprise Solutions from Vita Group, along with the Brisbane Telstra Business Technology Centre, also owned by the longtime Telstra licensee.

It is thought the move will see Entag become one of Telstra’s largest enterprise partners.

As part of the deal, Entag will expand its expertise in the internet of things (IoT) space, Microsoft and Cisco Meraki.

“Our people at Entag are truly what sets us apart and we are excited for the opportunity this presents them and the supercharging of digital transformation for our customers,” said Entag CEO Kris Carver.

Founded by Mark Etchells in 2013, Entag now employs 200 people across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory.

Credit: Entag L-R (top): Jessica Noonan, Alan Toohey, Jamie Carpenter, Nathan Williams, Fallan Wagner, Hari Mistry; L-R (bottom): Mark Etchells, Tony Trajceski, Kris Carver, Daniel West.

The acquisition deal follows Telstra's move to sever ties with Vita Group, its 26-year retail licence holder, along with other retail licensees.

In February, Telstra said it would end its relationship with Vita Group, opting to take full ownership over its self-branded retail store network.

At the time, Telstra tallied around 67 stores that it owned and operated directly, with another 166 branded stores run by independent licensees and a further 104 stores run by Vita Group.

Following the decision to break ties with licensees, the current dealer agreement between Telstra and Vita Group will now cease on 30 June 2025.

Telstra launched its first Business Technology Centre (TBTC) in Townsville in 2019 under the operation of Vita Group.

As reported at the time, the move resulted in the closure of 78 existing business centres, with Vita Group gaining control of 23 of these.