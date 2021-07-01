Ex-Bulletproof chief Anthony Woodward to lead Logicalis Australia

Anthony Woodward (Logicalis Australia) Credit: Anthony Woodward

Channel heavyweight Anthony Woodward has been tapped to take over Logicalis Australia, replacing the now-global chief operating officer Michael Chanter.

Woodward, the founder and former CEO of cloud services provider Bulletproof, will now lead Logicalis Australia as it pushes further into cloud managed services and into growing its Microsoft business.

Before its acquisition by AC3 in 2018, Woodward took Bulletproof from start-up in 2000 to a listed entity on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

In early 2019, Woodward announced the founding of his new venture Accelera, a digital transformation specialist with plans to take on “incumbent IT vendors” across the market.

His new role will begin officially on 1 July, with Woodward basing himself in Sydney and reporting to Robert Bailkoski, Logicalis Group CEO.

"I'm excited to join Bob, Michael and the team at Logicalis Australia to help elevate the business during such a critical time in the organisation's history,” Woodward said.

“Organisations globally are facing unprecedented change, requiring the expertise and service of Logicalis on their transformation journey. I believe there is a significant opportunity ahead of us, and I look forward to bringing the experience I have gained building and scaling organisations in this dynamic space as we set out to capture that growth."

His appointment comes as Chanter prepares to leave the company’s local entity after five years at its helm, moving to the Group’s head office in the UK by the middle of next year.

In the meantime, however, Chanter will remain on board as the chairman of the Australian business. In a statement, he called Australia "a critical territory for Logicalis Group", adding that stability is now critical as the company navigates leadership changes and investing in its cloud centre of excellence.