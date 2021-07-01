OpenText expands Google Cloud and SAP partnerships in APJ

The deal will see OpenText leverage Google Cloud Platform’s public cloud infrastructure to extend its private cloud.

Muhi Majzoub (OpenText) Credit: OpenText

Enterprise information management (EIM) company OpenText has expanded its Google Cloud and SAP partnerships in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The deal will enable OpenText’s extensions for SAP applications in the APJ region on Google Cloud, allowing to leverage the provider’s public cloud infrastructure to extend its own private cloud.

According to OpenText, the move will allow it to offer customers increased choice and flexibility for in-region deployment of information management solutions for the SAP ecosystem.

OpenText first extended its integration of OpenText Digital Asset Management (DAM) with SAP Hybris Solutions, including SAP Hybris Commerce, SAP Hybris Marketing and SAP Hybris Customer Experience, in 2015.

“OpenText and SAP have a deep and lasting partnership, centred on delivering information management technologies in the cloud to create more intelligent, connected and secure businesses,” said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and chief product officer at OpenText.

“With regional data centre support from our strategic partner Google Cloud, OpenText now offers these solutions for SAP applications across Asia. Together, we are supporting our customers’ regional compliance needs and data sovereignty requirements under a unified service level commitment from OpenText.”

The same year as its integration with SAP, OpenText relaunched its global partner program to help partners simplify, transform and accelerate the delivery of solutions, and added analytics to its suite via the acquisition of Actuate.