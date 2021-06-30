Talend launches Australian PoP to expand APAC reach

To be operational to host customers from July.

Stu Garrow (Talend) Credit: Talend

Cloud data integration vendor has added a new Australian point of presence (PoP), operated on Amazon Web Services (AWS), to expand its reach across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

According to Talend, the PoP will offer Australian enterprises regional data sovereignty, privacy, residency and performance requirements, and will be operational to host customers from July.

"Every business is now in the data business. In support of Talend’s growing market, I'm delighted to announce the addition of new cloud data infrastructure in Australia," said Stu Garrow, senior vice president and general manager of APAC at Talend.

"As strategic partners to our customers, it's important that we offer insight on holistic, big-picture data solutions that solve business problems and give clarity and confidence in their data. I'm excited to see Talend's continued growth and this significant investment to create a framework designed for data health solutions of our customers' success."

The addition of the Talend PoP in Australia comes months after the appointment of regional VP of sales for A/NZ Mark Fazackerley, who was made responsible for driving sales growth for the vendor.

He replaced former A/NZ country manager, Steve Singer, who left in December to join cloud security vendor Zscaler as its regional vice president and A/NZ country manager.