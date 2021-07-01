Telstra offloads 49% of Towers business for $2.8B

In conjunction with the sale, Telstra has entered into a 15-year agreement with the InfraCo Towers business to secure ongoing access to existing and new towers.

Just a handful of months after splitting its business into three different units late last year to position itself to spin off its infrastructure assets as part of its broad T22 transformation strategy, Telstra has sold close to half of its Towers business for $2.8 billion.

Australia’s largest telco has offloaded a 49 per cent stake of its Towers business to a consortium comprising Future Fund – the Australian government’s sovereign wealth fund – as well as the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and Sunsuper, who together will become a strategic partner in Telstra InfraCo Towers as the minority shareholder in the business.

Telstra’s Towers organisation, which is part of the company’s InfraCo infrastructure business, is the largest mobile tower infrastructure provider in Australia, with approximately 8,200 towers in its network.

In conjunction with the sale, Telstra has entered into a 15-year agreement with the InfraCo Towers business to secure ongoing access to existing and new towers. The telco also has the option to extend this arrangement.

In November last year, Telstra said it would split its business into three different units, positioning it to spin off its infrastructure assets in a bid to free up capital. The move saw Telstra’s infrastructure business InfraCo split into two separate units while a third unit would oversee its mobile business.

Infrastructure was split into InfraCo Fixed, which owns and runs Telstra’s fixed line assets, and InfraCo Towers, which owns the mobile infrastructure. Meanwhile, the third, named ServeCo, owns the active parts of Telstra's mobile business, including the radio access network and spectrum assets.

InfraCo was established in 2018 as part of the telco's T22 strategy as a standalone infrastructure business unit that oversees its data centres, non-mobile related domestic fibre, copper, hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC), international subsea cables, exchanges, poles, ducts and pipes.

It was touted at the time that the move was designed to position Telstra if it decided to buy NBN Co, should the broadband builder be privatised.

Telstra CEO, Andrew Penn, said the sale was a significant T22 milestone and an acceleration of Telstra’s strategy to unlock value in these assets.

“We had previously intended to commence the process to seek external strategic investment in the Towers business in early FY22, with a view to completing any transaction by the end of the 2022 calendar year,” Penn said. “We were approached by the consortium earlier in the year as they recognised the value of these assets and provided a compelling rationale to progress the transaction ahead of schedule.

“We believe the value of the transaction; the high calibre consortium members and the terms of the agreement which protect Telstra’s network differentiation, support our decision to accelerate the process,” he added.

Penn said that as part of the transaction, Telstra would retain majority ownership of InfraCo Towers and continue to own the active parts of its network, including the radio access equipment and spectrum assets, to ensure it continued to maintain its industry leading mobile coverage and network superiority.

“When we announced a potential monetisation of InfraCo Towers, I was clear that we would preserve Telstra’s strategic differentiation in mobiles and protect our network leadership. I am confident that the partnership and access arrangements we have agreed to will achieve this and are at the core of how we are structuring the business,” he added.

Telstra said it intends to return approximately 50 per cent of net proceeds from the part sale of the Towers business to shareholders in its 2022 financial year (FY22). At the same time, it plans to direct $75 million from the sale to further enhance its connectivity in regional Australia.

