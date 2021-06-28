Optus' William Lam joins TAS

Lam will now take on the role of group innovation director.

William Lam (TAS) Credit: TAS

Sydney-based cloud solutions and services provider TAS has hired former Optus and Brennan IT talent William Lam to join its senior leadership team

Lam will now take on the role of group innovation director and will report to chief business officer Luke McLean.

According to TAS, Lam will be tasked with customer engagement and providing strategic direction.

“I am excited to join an industry leader like TAS, which is renowned for the high quality of its managed services and its proven track record after having serviced the financial services sector for the last 30 years,” he said.

“I am looking forward to working with a growing and dynamic team of industry professionals and technology and innovation enthusiasts, to create value-add solutions for our customers while also delivering safety and security to companies in their digital journeys.”

Most recently, Lam held the role of senior IT manager at Optus Enterprise, having first joined the telco in December 2017.

In addition to the telco and Brennan IT, he has also held roles with Winc and Inchcape Australia during his career.

“William’s established background in the technology industry will be a great asset to further strengthen TAS’ go-to-market and long-term growth strategy,” said TAS CEO Shane Baker.

The appointment follows TAS’ acquisition of Sydney-based cloud, virtualisation and workforce mobility services provider Experteq last year.

The deal was aimed at cementing TAS as a mid-market player with more than 100 staff, providing managed and professional cloud services delivery and specialist industry experience in financial services and the government sector.