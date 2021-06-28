Swoop swallows Perth telco ComComs

Alex West (Swoop) Credit: Swoop

Fixed wireless and wholesale network infrastructure provider Swoop has acquired Perth-based National Broadband Network (NBN) provider ComComs, marking its second acquisition in the space of a week.

Fully known as Community Communications, ComComs was founded in 2016 and now provides fixed wireless, NBN and voice services in Perth.

Swoop claimed ComComs will be incorporated into the business with “minimal disruption” and that “supply cost synergies can be realised in the short-term".

Follow the acquisition closure, ComComs will add 14 towers to its existing footprint under the NodeOne brand, a company that was acquired together with Swoop by Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed Stemify in a reverse takeover deal worth $61.3 million.

Now, Swoop claims the expansion will see the collective fixed wireless network reach 88 towers in Western Australia.

“The acquisition of the ComComs business will add to NodeOne’s growing customer base and tower footprint across Western Australia,” said Swoop CEO Alex West.

“It will also allow for NodeOne to take advantage of geographic synergies and provide customers with more choice of service speeds and plans. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome the ComComs customers to the Swoop and NodeOne family.”

The announcement comes exactly a week after Swoop acquired another telco, Speedweb, a wireless broadband provider in the Gippsland and Latrobe Valley areas of Victoria.

The deal saw Swoop pay $1.225 million in cash and $525,000 in Swoop shares for Speedweb’s high-speed wireless broadband, which includes a network of 50 towers and masts and has more than 1,800 services in operation.