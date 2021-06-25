Canon A/NZ rolls out Hatch 'widget' to support its retail channel

Hatch's web extension helps shoppers find where to buy at the best price.

Credit: Canon

Canon has inked an A/NZ deal to roll out an "advanced widget" from omnichannel commerce provider Hatch to connect online customers with local retailers.

Amsterdam-based Hatch enables consumers to connect with big brand retailers and purchase products when and where is best for them.

Canon's rollout enables customers to purchase from the brand’s range of consumer digital imaging products, including cameras, camera accessories and home to small business printers.



By integrating Hatch’s referral system into its website, Canon has streamlined the digital path to purchase, linking customers from a product page directly to the online stores of local retailers’ that have stock available.

Because local pricing of Canon’s consumer products are set at the dealer's discretion, Hatch also helps the customer to compare pricing.

Joris Kroese, founder and CEO of Hatch, said the partnership was expected to help accelerate sales for local retailers who stock Canon products.

"Where-to-Buy’ enables consumers to check retailers’ online store stock availability and local store proximity through an innovative widget," he said.

"We enable an enhanced customer experience by strengthening brand-retailer relationships.”

In March, Canon Australia acknowledged its top-performing partners in the region during 2020.

Awarded at Canon’s second virtual Partner Awards Ceremony, the top gong of the evening, the National Partner of the Year Award, went to managed IT and print services provider EFEX Shepparton for doubling its projected growth targets last year.

It also snagged the Business Partner of the Year 2020 – VIC/Tas award.



