DGtek snaps up FG Telecom in fibre push

David Klizhov (DGtek) Credit: Supplied

Melbourne-based independent provider of fibre broadband services, DGtek has acquired fellow fibre network provider, FG Telecom for an undisclosed sum.

According to DGtek, the acquisition will expand its network coverage by more than 25 per cent across Melbourne, placing it as the only network providing comprehensive, triple geography redundancy and diverse paths to Port Melbourne’s major data centres.

DGtek, which was founded in 2014 by current CEO David Klizhov, said FG Telecom shared its vision of providing customer-focused, full fibre telecommunication services to Australian homes and businesses.

The integration process is expected to take up to four months with DGtek maintaining the FG Telecom brand as a commercial sales arm.

“As we grow our fibre network in Melbourne and throughout Australia, it is vital that we continue to provide a high quality service and ensure our acquisitions by the larger players in order to stay true to our mission of providing Aussie businesses with a real alternative to the cookie-cutter service that the larger corporations provide,” Klizhov said.

“Over the years, FG Telecom has proudly served businesses in Port Melbourne. The combination means we can extend our high quality business services throughout Melbourne, capitalising on businesses returning to work that are eager for ultra high speed fibre services.”

FG Telecom CEO Dev Oza said the acquisition was a logical move to enable growth and enhance customer service. Several FG Telecom staff will join DGtek, including Oza, who will lead enterprise sales for the business.

“The DGtek acquisition has helped us amalgamate with an organisation with a similar vision and values, and grown the FG network footprint threefold. Throughout our existence, we have resisted acquisitions by the larger players in order to stay true to our mission of providing Aussie businesses with a real alternative to the cookie-cutter service that the larger corporations provide."

DGtek’s mission is to reach one million households by 2024 and gradually expand its services around the country, particularly in regional areas. Recently DGtek added former Opticomm CTO, Stephen Davies as a non-executive director and senior advisor.

Read more: Industry in fear as Conroy prepares to harmonise NBN rivals

The fibre optic network operator is backed by funding provided by Treia Capital with its network sold through retail service providers including Pineapple, Axecom, Launtel, Spirit Telecom and Exetel.