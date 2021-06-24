Kinetic IT and ASG partner for $500M IT contract with WA Department of Education

Michael North (Kinetic IT) Credit: Kinetic IT

Kinetic IT has scored a landmark contract with the Western Australia Department of Education valued at half a billion dollars.

The Perth-headquartered IT service provider will provide consolidated IT services for the department for the next seven years with the option of a four-year extension.

According to the company, the deal will be carried out in partnership with ASG Group in what will be known as the ‘Lift Alliance’.

Together, the two will provide end-to-end IT services including user experience, technical advice, solutions development, application management service and infrastructure managed services.

All these, Kinetic said, will be critical to the implementation of a new IT operating model for the department.

Department of Education CIO David Dans said the new arrangement was more than “just a contract”.

“With the LIFT Alliance, we have set the foundation for a modern and flexible partnership focused on our fundamental purpose – supporting the education of our kids,” he added.

Kinetic IT and ASG Group said they will partner on a number of upcoming government tenders across Australia. As part of the alliance, the two parties also claimed they would offer 10 indigenous traineeships through participation strategies.

“As prime contractor for the WA Department of Education deal, we’ll provide a single point of accountability for technology services, while collaborating with complementary providers to meet the department's goals,” Kinetic CEO Michael North said.

“Education is a cornerstone of Kinetic IT’s origin story and I am incredibly proud to continue our roles supporting the next generation of students in WA.”

Founded in 1995, Kinetic IT now has offices across the Northern Territory, Victoria and NSW, and claims to employ more than 1,200 people.

It is no stranger to winning big government contracts, having been the recipient of two separate Department of Defence contracts in 2019, worth $59.1 million and $32.3 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, ASG, a subsidiary of Japanese-based consulting and IT solutions group Nomura Research Institute (NRI), recently picked up a $5.3 million contract with the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources’ National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) for managed development services.

ASG CEO Dean Langenbach meanwhile added that the formation of the alliance with Kinetic IT and its first contract win together “reinforced the value of working closely with local providers”.