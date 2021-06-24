Empired pushes eastwards with $9M SA digital gig

Will supply digital and data services to the Department of Innovation and Skills in South Australia.

Russell Baskerville (Empired) Credit: Empired

Perth-based systems integrator Empired has made another eastward push after scoring a gig with the South Australian Department of Innovation and Skills (DIS).

The deal, valued at $9 million in total, will see Empired modernise the department’s core systems over a period of two years.

Starting in July 2021, the contract will include program management and digital and data services.

According to a notice on the ASX, Empired created a consortium of South Australian vendors for the project.

“The Australian east coast is a critical market in Empired’s growth story and this contract represents a fantastic win in that journey,” said Empired CEO Russell Baskerville.

“We are delighted to have been selected by DIS as their primary digital transformation partner and are excited to work closely with the department over the coming years to modernise and extend the range and accessibility of digital services provided by the department.”

Baskerville recently spoke to ARN of Empire’s clear vision on driving its east coast business, where it has about 300 staff across Sydney and Melbourne.

Speaking at the time, Baskerville hinted that part of this strategy would include acquisitions over the next two years.

In its most recent results, Empired saw its half year 2021 profit leap of 284 per cent to $7.7 million following a long period of “disciplined” finances.

Meanwhile, last year, it won a contract with Western Power to provide a range of services for up to seven years, marking the largest deals in the company's 21-year history.