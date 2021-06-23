Shine Solutions snags AWS talent for Canberra expansion

Canberra Credit: Dreamstime

Melbourne-headquartered IT consultancy Shine Solutions Group has snagged Steven Birdle from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to lead its expansion into Canberra.



Reporting to CEO Mark Johnson, Bridle has been appointed as Shine's first general manager of public sector consulting and, as such, will also be responsible for leading its public sector consulting practice.

According to Johnson, the expansion into Canberra is part of the “natural growth progression” for the consultancy.

“Steve is the ideal person to lead our growing public sector consulting practice, not just because of his government expertise, deep technical knowledge and focus on delivering valuable citizen outcomes for public sector organisations[, but] also because he shares our core values and ethics for putting people first and sharing knowledge generously,” he said.

Credit: Shine Solutions Group Steven Bridle (Shine Solutions Group)

Bridle comes into the role with 14 years of experience as a software engineer, four years of which were spent at AWS, with Shine claiming he was a key member of AWS’ public sector leadership team and, for a time, was its acting head of public sector professional services.

He also allegedly played a “pivotal” role in multiple software development projects and large-scale cloud migrations for government departments and agencies.

During this time, Bridle worked alongside Shine on projects and claimed that he and the consultancy shared “the same passion and focus for delivering excellent results for public sector organisations to improve the lives of Australians” .

“Having worked very closely with Steve on recent high-stakes government projects, I’ve been incredibly impressed by his great leadership, deep technical expertise and pragmatic focus on delivering customer outcomes,” said Shine CTO Luke Alexander.

“He’s a great fit with our organisational values and his AWS experience will further strengthen our great relationship with AWS.”

In addition to his time at AWS, Bridle also has experience with VMware, Insitec, BAE Systems Australia and Compucat Research.