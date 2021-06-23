Australia’s Anatas opens up shop in New Zealand

Credit: Dreamstime

Just over a month after announcing its expansion into the Asian market, Australian systems integrator Anatas has opened up shop in New Zealand, hiring former DXC Oxygen executive James Stevens as its first sales lead in the country.

A subsidiary of Sydney-headquartered IT services company FTS Group, Anatas is an integration consulting service provider. Operating since 1996, the company has worked with over 200 clients across various verticals, including retail, utilities, education and local government.

The provider is a preferred partner of several major vendors, including Boomi, Software AG, Red Hat, Smartsheet and Solace. It specialises in delivering and low-cost high productivity integration solutions to modernise hybrid IT landscapes.

“After Singapore, Anatas is now in New Zealand and we're very excited to have James Stevens joining us as the director of sales,” the company said in a social post. “James brings years of experience selling cloud technology software, and building and managing relationships at companies like HP, Vodafone, Oracle, SAP and DXC.”

Based in Auckland, Stevens been in the local tech industry landscape for many years. He was DXC Oxygen’s SAP solutions business manager until mod-last year. Prior to DXC, he spent time at Oracle NetSuite, Vodafone New Zealand, CSG (now part of Fujifilm), Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Flow Software.

Stevens stepped into his new role in May and is now working closely with Anatas CEO Jason Frost, as well as the company’s Australia team, along with the company's vendor partners to identify and develop new clients in the New Zealand region.

Although Stevens’ appointment marks the first physical expansion by the Anatas business in New Zealand, the company’s parent organisation, FTS Group, has worked with large clients in the country for some time, and continues to do so.

Reseller News understands that Stevens is just the first of what is expected to be a growing number of local recruits for the Anatas brand in New Zealand.

In May, Anatas announced its push into the Asian market, appointing former Cisco partner executive Louise Hall to lead the charge from Singapore.

According to Frost, Singapore was the prime candidate as a springboard for an Asian expansion.

“The strength of our Australian delivery and high value executive-level relationships with our partners makes it a natural decision for us to enter Asia,” he said at the time.

“We have identified some gaps in the integration consulting space and are confident that (we) can add value with our partners like Boomi, Software AG, Solace and Smartsheet.”