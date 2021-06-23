IBM expands whole-of-govt agreement with NSW

Katrina Troughton (IBM) Credit: IBM

IBM has expanded its existing whole-of-government agreement with the NSW government, streamlining the existing process for its agencies.



ARN understands the new deal adds cloud services, including public cloud and software-as-a-services, and professional services to its 2019 agreement, which previously contained software and hardware only.

According to Big Blue, the aim of the new agreement, which was signed on 31 March, is to improve existing services, as well as deliver new capabilities in areas such as public safety, education, justice and citizen services.

“The government’s nine departments and their agencies will be able to more easily access technologies like IBM Hybrid Cloud, AI and Security, as well as ideation services through IBM Garage to accelerate innovation and advance workforce skills,” IBM said in a statement.

ARN understands the inclusion of IBM Garage falls under the professional services portion of the expansion.

Katrina Troughton, managing director IBM Australia and New Zealand, claimed the expanded agreement will also raise the skills profile of the state and create job opportunities in high-growth tech areas.

“After more than 30 years working with the New South Wales government, this is an important milestone for our relationship and we look forward to collaborating on solutions that impact the lives of the more than eight million people who call New South Wales home,” she said.