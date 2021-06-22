NZXT Australia recalls computer cases due to fire hazard

Credit: Dreamstime

Gaming and computer building services vendor NZXT Australia has recalled one of its products due to a fire hazard risk.

The brand’s H1 computer cases fitted with PCIe riser assemblies were flagged as having an overheating risk by Product Safety Australia, due to defects in the circuit board design.

The product recall applies to items supplied between 1 February 2020 to 16 February 2021.

The computer cases, in both matte black and matte white, have a black tempered glass front with the NZXT brand name at the bottom. The model number and serial number are located on the bottom of the case.

Credit: Supplied

According to a notice by Product Safety Australia, the metal screws that attach the PCIe riser assembly to the frame can cause a short in the printed circuit board and may overheat and catch fire.

Consumers with these products should immediately disconnect the case from the power supply and stop using the computer cases, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)’s information arm urged.

NZXT Australia will either arrange for replacement or repair of the product, the notice added.

Last year, the ACCC body put out a recall notice for the switching mode power supply for Western Digital (WD)-branded My Passport Wireless Pro and SSD Hard Drives.

The year previous to that, it also pulled a number of old Kyocera Document Solutions printer, also due to a fire risk.