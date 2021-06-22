Nextgen signs A/NZ distie deal with Stax

The distributor will offer the Stax platform across its channel partner ecosystem.

John Walters (Nextgen Distribution) Credit: IDG

Cloud management platform Stax has signed a multi-year distribution agreement for Australia and New Zealand with Nextgen, which will offer the platform to its channel partners across the Tasman.



Stax’s platform offers AWS automation to deliver and operate workloads, applications and services onto AWS, with Nextgen claiming the process takes days, as opposed to weeks or months.

Under the agreement, the distributor will offer the Stax platform across its channel partner ecosystem, which follows the distributor’s appointment as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Distributor for A/NZ, as well as a Public Sector Partner, in March.

Additionally, Stax will also work with Nextgen to expand the platform’s operations and go-to-market strategy in A/NZ.

According to Nextgen Group CEO John Walters, the Stax platform “provides a very compelling proposition” for Nextgen’s partners and their customers.

“Most of our partners’ customers are time poor and under growing pressure to develop and launch applications faster than ever before. By using Stax to automate these cloud processes and provide actionable insights across cost, risk, and compliance, they can focus on delivering real value for their businesses,” he said.

Back in March, Nextgen said it was building a range of platforms and tools to support its AWS go-to-market activities, some of them in partnership with Stax.

According to Walters at the time, this included the development of a billing and provisioning platform.

“The distributor partnership agreement between Nextgen and Stax will allow partners to accelerate their AWS capabilities and deliver outcomes to customers quickly,” said Davinia Simon, head of channel and alliances for A/NZ at AWS.

“We are happy to enable Stax and Nextgen to help companies move to the cloud, and create a future for businesses, characterised by adaptability, scalability, reliability, security and speed.”