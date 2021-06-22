Ex-Ingram Micro A/NZ boss Felix Wong resurfaces at Lakeba

Felix Wong Credit: Ashley Mar

Microsoft partner Lakeba has appointed former Ingram Micro leader for Australia and New Zealand Felix Wong as a non-executive board director.

Wong previously served almost five years as A/NZ country manager for the distributor before stepping down last February.

Since then, he has picked up other gigs as non-executive director of Australian IT social enterprise WorkVentures and as a coach at regional accelerator Startmate.

Headquartered in Sydney, Lakeba operates a platform for the commercialisation of innovation known as a reverse incubator. In addition, it also has offices in India, Italy, the UK and the US, and has grown its workforce to 160 people in the eight years since its founding.

“As an Australian headquartered global success story, Lakeba continues to set the face for innovation and commercial success across the region,” said Lakeba Group founder and CEO Giuseppe Porcelli.

“Attracting executive talents of the calibre of Felix ... to our board, provides even further endorsement of the clear vision in creating technology success stories to make everybody’s lives better.”