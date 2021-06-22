Xpon sets up growth opportunities with Internetrix grab

Xpon claims Internetrix will bring a “significant” boost in revenue to expedite its growth strategy.

L-R: Daniel Rowan (Internetrix), Matt Forman (Xpon Technologies Group) Credit: Xpon Technologies Group

Sydney-headquartered Xpon Technologies Group has acquired IT data services provider Internetrix, with promises of boosting revenue and improving skills in digital analytics and transformations.



Xpon, an IT services provider, broadly focuses on the digital transformation of marketing and customer experience, with the business split into three different units: Xpon Digital for customer-facing applications and digital products; martech and analysis through its Datisan brand; and Xpon Platforms for the commercialisation of its research and development

The latter unit contains two brands, Wondaris, a customer data platform for marketers, and Holoscribe, an extended reality platform.

Meanwhile, the Wollongong-based Internetrix offers digital analytics, digital transformation and data science services.

Acquired for an unknown sum, the deal will see the two businesses combine after a four-month due diligence period, which ended 21 June, with the Group claiming it will bring a “significant” boost in revenue to expedite its growth strategy.

Xpon will also gain the metrics required to support a proposed listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Additionally, both parties also see the “potential for excellent synergistic integration of technology, IP, global client base and importantly vision and culture”, according to the Group.

Internetrix's team is expected to transition in its entirety under the new ownership, including managing director Daniel Rowan, and there will be no changes to the provider's brand in the short-term, according to Xpon CEO Matt Forman.

“This is a hugely strategic transaction bringing together two exciting and cutting edge data analytics and digital businesses that combined, become an important solution provider in the digital marketing and digital experience landscape globally,” Forman said.

“Immediately it will provide synergistic opportunities, technology and skills that will benefit customers and provide better solutions for all. Importantly the cultural dynamic and personnel fit is fantastic and we look forward to integrating and working together across the whole team and accelerate our growth plan.”