BHP embarks on mega-migration to Azure and AWS

Laura Tyler (BHP) Credit: BHP

Mining and metals behemoth BHP is to transition 17,500 TB worth of applications over to Microsoft Azure.

The Australian-British company will enlist its integrators — Accenture, Infosys and Cognizant — to assist with the mass migration, which will also see it move its data analytics and machine learning (ML) solutions to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The partnership will build on BHP’s existing Microsoft Cloud foundation with Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Azure.

The company is also now using Microsoft’s HoloLens 2-powered mixed reality solutions to ensure business continuity, for which it used Velrada in the deployment.

The migration includes moving S4/HANA to a cloud-hosted environment, with Microsoft saying BHP has “an existing global partnership with SAP” and will form part of the combined effort to move it over to the cloud during the next three years.

Meanwhile, BHP will also launch an AWS Cloud Academy program to train BHP employees on its systems.

“Digital technology is in everything we do at BHP, from how we connect every day to how we extract and find resources more safely and sustainably,” said Laura Tyler, chief technical officer at BHP.

“We are levering next generation technologies like machine learning and data analytics to solve complex business problems and unlock value even faster. Cloud is the foundation to our plans, and it will enable us to deploy digital solutions to the frontline quickly and at scale, dramatically reduce the amount of hardware on sites and reduce costs.”