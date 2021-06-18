Ingram Micro Cloud launches marketplace-as-a-service model

Credit: Supplied

Ingram Micro Cloud has launched a new marketplace-as-a-service model, effectively enabling channel reseller partners to launch their own customisable cloud marketplaces and customer-facing storefronts.

It is hoped that the new global offering, which is targeted at value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs), will help to streamline partners’ cloud subscription management and billing processes and provide an accelerated path to commercialise and sell products and services.

“By combining our powerful marketplace technology, industry expertise and comprehensive product catalogue, we’ve achieved a world-class marketplace-as-a-service that we expect will fundamentally transform our reseller partners’ cloud businesses,” said Victor Baez, vice president of Ingram Micro Cloud.

“Rather than taking a one-size-fits all approach, Ingram Micro Cloud continues to add features and functionalities for its reseller partners, to keep pace with the dynamic needs and opportunities of the channel,” he added.

Credit: Supplied Victor Baez (Ingram Micro)

With the new offering, reseller partners will have the ability to inherit Ingram Micro Cloud’s product catalogue on their own customisable storefronts, increasing the distributor’s cross-selling opportunities with their own intellectual property and services.

According to Ingram Micro, resellers can gain the flexibility to scale and serve more customers, attain a faster time to market with automation of service delivery, billing and invoicing, and obtain 360-degree visibility on product margins, pricing structure and bundling.

The marketplace-as-a-service model will also continue to offer reseller partners a high level of flexibility and automation through integrating with their existing tools and systems, using the Marketplace API and other platform integration capabilities, the company said.

Just days ago, Ingram Micro Cloud revealed that Veeam Software solutions were now available on its marketplace in Australia and New Zealand, with procurement, provisioning, billing, maintenance and support for Veeam products rolled into a single panel available on the platform.

In March, Amazon Web Services (AWS) inked a major global strategic collaboration agreement with Ingram Micro Cloud under a multi-year joint investment deal.

That deal expanded on an existing collaboration agreement between the two companies and broadly saw Ingram Micro Cloud bolster relationships with system integrators (SIs) and value-added resellers (VARs) for AWS through partner enablement and support initiatives.

Just days before news of the AWS deal emerged, Ingram Micro revealed it had added solutions from four vendors to its cloud marketplace, including services covering email signature management, network defence-as-a-service (NDaaS), online document signing and management and customer relationship analytics.