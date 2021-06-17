Snowflake honours top APAC partners for 2021

NTT Data, Deloitte, Servian and more were awarded for their efforts.

Credit: Photo 173489517 © Andreistanescu | Dreamstime.com

Data cloud vendor Snowflake has acknowledged its top Asia Pacific partners for the year during its virtual 2021 Snowflake Partner Summit.



Among the six award winners with a presence in the APAC region was NTT Data, which took home the top regional honours as the vendor’s Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner of the Year. Additionally, Blazeclan won the title of Emerging Partner of the Year, while Deloitte scored Global Partner of the Year.

The award for Regional Systems Integrator (SI) of the Year was handed to Servian, with Snowflake claiming it took home the gong due to its success and strength in building solutions on the vendor’s technology, with it integrating workloads for customers.

“Servian has adopted and leveraged the power of Snowflake's data cloud, demonstrating a market for others to follow suit on optimising Snowflake’s capabilities to enable every organisation to mobilise their data,” said Colleen Kapase, SVP of worldwide partner and alliances at Snowflake. “We acknowledge we drive a hard bargain and value Servian’s continuous delivery and loyalty.”

According to Servian, the award follows heavy investment in building out its Snowflake practice.

“We are incredibly proud to have received this award from Snowflake for our continued delivery of transformational projects across a wide range of industries and clients,” said Servian CEO Tony Nicol. “This is a fantastic achievement for all the hard-working certified members of our Snowflake practice who have worked tirelessly to show the value, cost reduction, quality of delivery, and time from choosing Snowflake. We look forward to continued success as Snowflake’s services partner.”

Meanwhile, Innovation Partner of the Year went to LTI and Innovation Partner of the Year RSI was handed to InterWorks.