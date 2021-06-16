Kablamo and Datacom rep A/NZ in AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards for 2021

Kablamo took home the award for the most innovative AI and ML solution, while Datacom won the best data-led migration (Consulting Partner) award.

Among 24 global award winners were the two companies located in A/NZ, with Sydney-based Kablamo taking home the award for the most innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solution, while the Auckland-headquartered Datacom won the best data-led migration (Consulting Partner) award.

This was detailed on a blog post by Sandy Carter, vice president of worldwide public sector partners and programs at AWS, who claimed the winners were chosen based on their skills and ability to deliver customer solutions, and will receive their awards on 30 June Eastern Time digitally.

Award winners were also selected based on their demonstration of Amazon Leadership Principles, engagement and success with the AWS Partner Network (APN), as well as their “customer obsession” and contribution to customer success.

“I want to personally thank all our Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partners who are essential in driving innovation, accelerating digital transformation, and delivering results for our AWS customers,” Carter wrote.

“We recognise the importance of our partners in helping our public sector customers achieve their mission, and I am honoured to announce the winners of the 2021 AWS Global Public Sector Partners Awards.”

Kablamo’s award was due to its scalable, future-proof and cost effective cloud platform for performing bushfire risk assessments.

According to the cloud giant, the platform uses serverless processes and automated data pipelines with enhanced AWS ML capabilities to enable almost limitless scaling.

"Waking up to news like this has left me stunned, global recognition for any Australian company is a big deal to me,” said Allan Waddell, Kablamo, co-CEO and founder.

“This is a special moment and another crazy big step for Kablamo. [I’m] proud of the team, proud of all the hard work.”



Meanwhile, Datacom won its award for its data and analytics platform, which AWS claimed it can allow customers “to get the most from their data migrated to the cloud.”

“The platform can store, analyse, interpret and act upon all types of data to leverage advanced services, including real-time, internet of things (IoT), and machine data,” Carter noted.