FTS’ Noetic to support Defence experiments with contract win

L-R: Andrew Balmaks (Noetic), Chris Mills (Department of Defence), John Smith (Noetic) Credit: Noetic

FTS Group’s recently acquired advisory firm Noetic has won a three-year contract to expand the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) experimentation and wargaming skills.

Under the period of the contract, which is open to extensions, Noetic is set to develop classified scenario environments, experimentation design and analysis, the management of simulation tools and training as part of supporting Defence's Joint Experimentation Directorate (JED) Forward Work Plan FY21-26.

According to Noetic, the Forward Work Plan is focused on supporting "Defence’s Force Structure planning cycle in accordance with its Capability Assessment Program that runs in two year cycles".

The firm will support Defence through a range of experimental concepts, analysis and system comparisons to test ADF’s future force structure and follows a previous relationship that started in 2016 to establish JED capability.

In fact, Ken Snell, Noetic’s program lead in JED, claimed that the work provided through the new contract will be “strategically important” and “game changing” for Defence in terms of force design.

Additionally, the results of the experimentation are also said to provide information for key decision makers, like the vice chief of the Defence Force, to make informed investment decisions, according to the firm.

“This significant contract is testament to our highly capable, trustworthy and innovative service delivery to both JED and the broader Department of Defence,” said Andrew Balmaks, Noetic CEO.

“We are honoured to continue this strategically important work and further strengthen our long standing partnership with Defence.”

Noetic's new contract with Defence comes months after its acquisition by FTS Group in February to strengthen its strategic consulting and advisory capability.

The firm works primarily across the public sector, particularly with the Department of Defence and the Australian Federal Police, while also having customers in resources and emergency sectors.