Veeam hits Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in A/NZ

The move comes as Ingram Micro enters its twelfth year as a channel distribution partner in Australia and New Zealand for the backup, disaster recovery and data management solution vendor.

Belinda Jurisic (Veeam) Credit: Veeam

Veeam Software solutions are now available on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in Australia and New Zealand, with procurement, provisioning, billing, maintenance and support for Veeam products rolled into a single panel available on the platform.

The official launch of Veeam on the distributor’s cloud marketplace, on 16 June, will be followed closely followed by Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia later this year.

Ingram Micro claims this is the first time Veeam has been available on its cloud marketplace in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Now, Ingram Micro is bringing Veeam’s core backup solutions, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 and Veeam Backup Essentials Universal Subscription to its national network of resellers across A/NZ through its cloud marketplace platform.

“We are thrilled to bring two of our core Backup solutions to Ingram Micro’s cloud marketplace and look forward to expanding our reach to more partners than ever before with the help of Ingram Micro’s extensive and knowledgeable reseller team,” said Belinda Jurisic, Veeam APJ senior director of channels, cloud and service provider.

In March, Amazon Web Services (AWS) inked a major global strategic collaboration agreement with Ingram Micro Cloud under a multi-year joint investment deal.

That deal expanded on an existing collaboration agreement between the two companies and broadly saw Ingram Micro Cloud bolster relationships with system integrators (SIs) and value-added resellers (VARs) for AWS through partner enablement and support initiatives.

Just days before news of the AWS deal emerged, Ingram Micro revealed it had added solutions from four vendors to its cloud marketplace, including services covering email signature management, network defence-as-a-service (NDaaS), online document signing and management and customer relationship analytics.

The new services came from the vendors Crossware, CyGlass, airSlate and BeeCastle.