Aware Services nabs ex-Salesforce director for southern expansion

Salesforce and digital consultancy Aware Services has appointed former Salesforce regional sales director Michael Sullivan to lead its expansion into the south of Australia.



Sullivan, who took up the title of regional director – south last month, will lead the consultancy’s efforts to cover Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, where he will manage a small number of strategic customers.

Also supporting the expansion is a recently opened office in Melbourne.

The reason for this expansion, according to Sullivan, was due to existing southern customers — currently in Victoria and South Australia — asking for Aware to set up a local presence.

In addition, the consultancy also saw a gap in the market for a tier 2 Salesforce partner that specialises in B2B deployments and data and analytics.

Sullivan comes to the role after being with the customer relationship management (CRM) software vendor for over three years, which is how he found out about Aware.

“I’m not just a gun for hire though. I was so impressed by the work I had seen when I was at Salesforce that I wanted to buy into the business, so I am now an owner," Sullivan said.

Prior to his time at the CRM vendor, he also spent time at SAP Ariba and SAP, Oracle, SAS and Sybase before its acquisition by SAP.

Supporting Sullivan in his role and the establishment of Aware’s southern expansion is Jack Clement, who was also appointed as a client executive and comes from Salesforce partner 8-squad.

“I was fortunate enough to work with Jack in his old role when I was at Salesforce, so I already know that he's going to be a massive asset in our growth aspirations for [the] south,” Sullivan wrote on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, Laura Brundle and Maria Poly have also been hired as client executives to manage the consultancy’s growth in the north of the country from Sydney, previously coming from Gartner and NTT, respectively.

“We are delighted to welcome the new members of our team and they will continue to enable us to service our existing clients and provide the same level of responsiveness that is our hallmark to both new and existing clients as we expand through FY21/22,” Aware CEO Paul Stewart said.