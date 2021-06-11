Telestream constructs APAC distie deal with Blonde Robot

Chris Horsley-Wyatt (Blonde Robot) Credit: Midwich Group

US-headquartered Telestream has signed a distribution deal for the Asia Pacific region with Blonde Robot for its desktop solutions.



According to the distributor, the video content streaming vendor’s desktop solutions covered by the agreement includes Wirecast production hardware and software solutions, Wirecast, Wirecast Gear, ScreenFlow and Switch.

Use cases for these solutions, the Melbourne-based Blonde Robot claimed, include conferences and meetings, as well as other events intended to reach a broad online audience.

The agreement, which is a first between the two businesses, is considered to be “a natural fit” for the distributor’s pro video arm, as Blonde Robot claimed the pair “share a mutual focus on providing solutions for content creators”.

“Blonde Robot looks to provide a comprehensive offering with its distribution portfolio and Telestream provides an ideal complement to some of the other brands we proudly represent with products that help further simplify setup and live production so content creators can focus on timely delivery to eager audiences,” said Chris Horsley-Wyatt, CEO of Blonde Robot.

The distribution agreement comes days after Blonde Robot's parent company, Midwich Group, expanded its unified communications portfolio through a global distribution deal with camera vendor Huddly, which included its Asia Pacific region.

Under the terms of that deal, the audiovisual (AV) technology distributor’s channel partners gained immediate access to Huddly’s full range of solutions.

