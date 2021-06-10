Illuminance fuses systems for NSW disability NFP

Covers support, onboarding new clients into service and invoice creation.

Nilesh Makwana (Illuminance Solutions) Credit: Illuminance Solutions

Microsoft partner Illuminance Solutions has streamlined the disparate systems of disability not-for-profit (NFP) Civic Disability Services with its AvantCare solution.

The new system replaces the NSW organisation's previous infrastructure, bringing together multiple systems into one.

Civic offers accommodation support services, employment opportunities, assistance with the National Disability Insurance Scheme and a School Leavers Employment Support (SLES) program to people with disabilities.



According to Civic, the AvantCare system, which it refers to as an "accessible cloud", covers support, service onboarding for new clients and invoice creation from any location.

“Our focus is on spending meaningful time with our clients rather than navigating between computer systems to find or file information,” said Annie Doyle, CEO of Civic.

“Our focus on technology is about supporting our staff and clients to achieve a better relationship, which ultimately drives better outcomes for our clients.”

The NFP is currently on track to roll out mobile access to the platform, which will bring with it increased data accuracy, improved case note tracking, client reporting and incident management, as well as live access to complex reporting.

According to Nilesh Makwana, CEO of Illuminance Solutions, the platform has reduced Civic's labour costs by $400,000 per year, as well as streamlined data administration and invoice management.

“Annie’s decisive and visionary leadership along with the team behind change management has led to great success and adoption of Microsoft technology," he said.

Rachel Bondi, chief partner officer at Microsoft Australia, added that Illuminance Solutions’ previous work “has already been recognised as global best practice within the Microsoft partner ecosystem”.

“Civic Disability Services provides further evidence of how streamlined modern platforms can transform the way organisations operate, and the impact they can have on people’s lives,” she added.