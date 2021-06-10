India’s STL tapped for Vocus fibre expansion

Vocus will use STL’s Opticonn solution, which offers optical fibre and cable products, optical interconnect offerings.

Ankit Agarwal (STL) Credit: STL

India-founded networking integrator STL has won a contract to expand Vocus Group’s fibre network across Australia.

The deal will see Vocus leverage STL’s Opticonn solution, which offers a range of optical fibre and cable products, optical interconnect offerings and pre-connector kits.

According to STL, the deal will enable the integrator to build a bigger footprint in the Australian market, following on from its appointment of Achyut Ashesh as country manager in January last year.

Speaking on the agreement, Ankit Agarwal, CEO of STL’s connectivity solutions business, said: "We are excited to partner with Vocus for the expansion of their fibre network that will connect millions across Australia.

“Our end-to-end capabilities for global digital networks form a strategic fit with Vocus's long-term goals and we look forward to delivering innovative solutions that can help drive these outcomes."

STL provides integrated digital ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment and connectivity to computing. Its core capabilities lie in optical interconnect, virtualised access solutions, network software and system integration.

As well as Australia, STL also has bases in Italy, China and Brazil, plus two software-development centres in India and one data centre design facility in the UK.

The announcement comes just months after Vocus, Australia's fourth-biggest telecommunications player, accepted a $3.5 billion offer from Macquarie Infrastructure and Assets Holdings (MIRA) and Aware Super to fully acquire all its shares.

As a result, it entered a scheme implementation deed worth A$5.50 per share with the consortium giant, which the board unanimously recommended shareholders accept.