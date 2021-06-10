New Aussie ICT industry job ads grow while overall listings slip

Credit: Dreamstime

The information, communications and technology (ICT) sector broke into the top three industries for positively contributing to new job ads in Australia during May, with growth of 0.6 per cent month-on-month amid an overall listings decline.



During the month, the ICT industry saw the greatest demand for developers and programmers, software engineers, help desk and IT support, as well as program and project management, according to job advertisement website SEEK’s Employment Report for May.

This month’s growth follows April’s surge of 13.9 per cent in new ICT job ad listings.

Meanwhile, overall new job listings dipped slightly by 0.6 per cent month-on-month, coming off the back of two consecutive record-breaking months of growth, which Kendra Banks, managing director of SEEK A/NZ, said was to be expected after “unprecedented growth”.

“Consistent with our recent reporting, the number of applications per job ad in May continued to decline – falling 8.7 per cent. This is evident in all states and territories and across most industries, with 25 of the 28 industries we report on showing a decrease,” Banks said.

“Candidate activity on seek.com.au shows us applicants continue to monitor job opportunities in very high numbers, but there is a reluctance to apply. There are several factors behind this decline.

“We can see that with more jobs available, there is a knock-on effect to the number of applications per job ad posted with candidates both having more choice and being more selective. In addition, the reduced labour supply is impacting on the ability to fill roles, which includes the decrease in workers from overseas.

“There is also a hesitancy for candidates to commit to applying for new roles after such a turbulent 12 months or so, with jobseekers valuing job security in light of COVID-19,” she added.

In terms of industry rankings, the ICT industry came third, behind mining, resources and energy in second, at 1.9 per cent month-on-month new job listing growth, and human resources and recruitment, with 2.4 per cent — the latter of which left Banks feeling optimistic.

“When recruiters are recruiting you know that the market is busy,” she said. “In May, new job ads in the human resources and recruitment industry increased by 2.4 per cent, which is a hopeful sign of more projects being put back into the pipeline.”