Telstra signs multimillion-dollar deal with Komatsu for comms refresh

Christopher Smith (Telstra Purple) Credit: Supplied

Telstra Enterprise has signed a multimillion-dollar communication system refresh for mining equipment supplier Komatsu across Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia.

Under the agreement, which was signed in March and follows a 20 year relationship between the two companies, Telstra will transition Komatsu to a consumption-based hybrid cloud, supported by hyper-converged infrastructure and SD-WAN technology.

The system is set to be built and delivered by Telstra Purple, the telco’s IT services arm, and will be based on Cisco's Hyperflex and VMware's NSX solutions, as well as SD-WAN technology by Silver Peak.

According to Telstra, the new solution is expected to improve control and visibility across Komatsu’s network and infrastructure.

In addition, Telstra is also set to “significantly” upgrade Komatsu’s network capacity, as well as add 4G back-up to remote Australian areas, which include Emerald, Whyalla and Kalgoorlie.

In addition, the telco will implement an overlay network with Silver Peak's SD-WAN technology for Komatsu’s operations in New Zealand and New Caledonia.

Sean Taylor, CEO and managing director of Komatsu, claimed the partnership would further the equipment supplier’s usage with technology.

“We work with our customers to develop innovations in machine automation and guidance – including autonomous and semi-automatic operation and technology solutions to increase efficiency, safety and productivity in project management; and ground-breaking hybrid engine systems that significantly reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gases,” he said.

“We are always looking to modernise the way we do things, and technology and communication is a critical area we need to continue to evolve to be a leader in our industry.”

Chris Smith, Telstra Purple executive, added that the agreement follows decades of partnership between the two companies, part of which includes the telco aiding Komatsu's hybrid cloud transition back in 2015.

“We have delivered cloud solutions for Komatsu since 2010 and have been able to work together to evolve Komatsu’s infrastructure as technology has changed,” Smith said. “The new platform uses the best technology available that allows Komatsu to stay at the forefront of their industry.

“When you have mining equipment and business-critical applications transmitting huge volumes of data in real-time, the criticality of both the infrastructure and the network and how they work together, cannot be underestimated.”