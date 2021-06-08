Midwich expands APAC unified comms portfolio with Huddly distie deal

Channel partners gain immediate access to Huddly’s full range of solutions.

Camera vendor Huddly has signed a global distribution agreement with Midwich Group, launching its unified communications and collaboration (UCC) offering in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region as a result.



According to the distributor, Huddly integrates artificial intelligence (AI) into video collaboration solutions for meetings and includes soft codecs for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Mersive Solstice Pod.

Under the terms of the deal, the audiovisual (AV) technology distributor’s channel partners gain immediate access to Huddly’s full range of solutions.

“This new distribution agreement with Huddly means we can facilitate sought after, seamless technology solutions for the channel and their clients by aligning with brands we already represent and have solid relationships with,” said Sean Tobin, COO of Midwich APAC.



Stein Ove Eriksen, CEO of Huddly, said that Midwich was an “ideal global distribution partner” and extends the cooperation between the two companies with a global agreement.

“Through their professionalism, competence and global reach, Midwich Group will help us bring high-quality video experiences to everyone,” he added.

The addition of Huddly to the distributor’s portfolio comes months after Midwich expanded its Mi Support after sales service program to the Asia Pacific region in November 2020.

Branching out from the UK and Ireland, the program is accessible through Midwich channel partners as a trade resalable suite of support services for end users that can be added to products or systems at the point of purchase.

The Mi Support program offers strengthened product warranties, training for AV and unified communications and collaboration systems, as well as the highest-level technical support and information technology infrastructure library (ITIL) practices.