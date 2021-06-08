Loop1 winds up Australian business

Liquidator PKF Melbourne was appointed on 7 June to wind up the local arm.

Loop1's Anthony Bettanin Credit: Loop1

Cisco Premier partner Loop1 has shuttered its Australian operations, with liquidator PKF Melbourne appointed on 7 June to wind up the local arm.

The news follows 16 months after Melbourne-based Cisco Premier partner Xlate Group merged with SolarWinds partner Loop1 Systems, effectively coming under the Loop1 brand.

It is understood the company's Australian office is currently the only one to be shutting down, with operations remaining in US, UK, Ireland, Germany, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Loop1 COO and former Xlate CEO Anthony Bettanin confirmed with ARN that the company had ceased local operations.

“The remainder of the Loop1 group outside Australia (US, UK, Ireland, Germany, Singapore, Sri Lanka) continues,” Bettanin said. “We will offer remote services to the Australian market.

"We have also engaged a local delivery partner in Australia to work with our customers through this transition," he added.

Bettanin came across as Loop1 COO at the time of the Xlate merger and relocated to Austin, Texas, along with Xlate managing director Luke Woolmer, who took on the role of Loop1 president.

At the time, Bettanin said the company would be adopting the Loop1 brand across the entire group, which claims more than 100 employees globally and revenues exceeding US$30 million.

In March, Loop1 expanded into Germany through purchasing SolarWinds reseller I. Tresor.