Rhipe signs distribution deal with ESET

Rhipe has signed a new distribution agreement with security vendor ESET for Australia.

The deal gives Rhipe access to ESET’s endpoint and mobile security detection and response solutions, as well encryption and multi-factor authentication.

The move comes as part of ESET's strategy to gain “substantial growth” within the managed service provider (MSP) space.

“With many businesses facing evolving IT threats, it is essential to engage a leading IT security company that ensures the safe use of technology,” Dominic O’Hanlon, CEO of Rhipe, said.

“ESET has demonstrated expertise in providing high-performing, easy-to-use solutions that unobtrusively protect businesses and users. We are pleased to welcome them to the Rhipe vendor portfolio.”

ESET Australia country manager Kelly Johnson said the distributor was chosen for its MSP relationships.

“We’re committed to helping our MSP customers achieve their goals and Rhipe gives us the right platform to do that,” she added.

The agreement follows Rhipe's major foray into the security space with the acquisition of specialist rival emt Distribution.

It also recently added Microsoft 365 data management and security offering AvePoint to its portfolio.