Sony Australia moves TV and audio portfolio to Ingram Micro

Tim Ament (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Sony Australia has ended a chunk of its audio-visual distribution deal with Directed Electronics in favour of Ingram Micro.

Ingram will now take over the Japanese vendor’s distribution for sound systems, headphones and televisions for the Australian market.

Melbourne-based Directed Electronics will continue to hold Sony’s car entertainment portfolio, the vendor added.

“We are enthusiastic about this partnership,” said Tim Ament, Ingram’s SVP and chief executive for A/NZ.

“Sony continues to be a leader and innovator in consumer electronics across the world and our renewed partnership will see us deliver Sony’s premium value range through to our valued business partners.”

Yuzo Otsuki, managing director at Sony Australia and New Zealand, added that Sony has a “proud commercial history” with Ingram Micro”.

“I look forward to embarking on this new chapter with Tim and his team and I’m excited for years of strong growth together,” he added.