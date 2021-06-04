Unisys deepens digital workplace services with $152M Unify Square buy

Unify Square is set to become a core part of the Unisys Digital Workplace business unit.

Peter Altabef (Unisys) Credit: Unisys

Global systems integrator Unisys is to advance its experience-focused digital workplace services solution set with its US$152.5 million acquisition of experience management provider Unify Square, which claims a presence in Australia.

Unify Square was founded in 2008 by senior unified communications-focused Microsoft product team members. The company has since grown to become a dedicated global Microsoft and Zoom service provider with fully developed software, managed services and consulting offerings.

Headquartered in Washington, US, Unify Square also has offices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, India and Lithuania.

With the acquisition by Unisys, Unify Square is set to become a core part of the Unisys Digital Workplace business unit while retaining its brand identity, with the additional designation as ‘a Unisys company’.

It is hoped the deal, which was slated to close on 3 June (local time) will enable Unisys to leverage Unify Square’s unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) offerings to help advance its experience-focused digital workplace services solution set.

“The acquisition of Unify Square will enhance Unisys’ digital workplace services business to drive increased revenue growth and improved profitability and cash flow,” said Peter Altabef, chair and CEO of Unisys.

“The UCaaS market, in which Unify Square operates, is expected to be among the fastest-growing segments of the digital workplace services market.

“Unify Square’s capabilities will enable Unisys to deliver higher-value solutions to its clients that enhance their productivity and employee satisfaction. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] margin and adjusted free cash flow by 2023, with a de minimis impact initially,” he added.

According to Unisys, the integration of Unisys’ and Unify Square’s digital workplace services capabilities is anticipated to help customers achieve seamless collaboration and experience parity through ‘excellent’ employee experiences and agile ways of working that enable innovation, anywhere.

“Unisys and Unify Square hold a shared vision for how businesses can more easily adapt to the new reality of a hybrid workforce," said Unify Square CEO John Case. “Unify Square’s goal is to empower our enterprise clients with a complete set of software and services that allows them to provide seamless, secure experiences to employees.

“Together with Unisys, we will have a unique opportunity to help more enterprises thrive in this new digital workplace environment,” he said.

The purchase price is subject to adjustments based on closing cash, indebtedness and working capital.