Pluralsight acquires Aussie-founded cloud skills provider A Cloud Guru

Aaron Skonnard (Pluralsight) Credit: Pluralsight

US-based technology workforce development company Pluralsight has struck a deal to acquire Australia-founded cloud skills development platform provider A Cloud Guru (ACG).

Founded in 2015 by brothers Sam and Ryan Kroonenburg, A Cloud Guru (ACG) began life as a Melbourne-based startup offering a single cloud certification course and has since grown to become a leader in cloud learning.

With its headquarters now in Austin, Texas, A Cloud Guru has, by its own tally, helped over 2 million people advance their career in the cloud, prepare for certification exams and progress through learning paths to become experts in digital and cloud innovation.

With the acquisition of Linux Academy in 2019, the company combined the strengths and benefits of both organisations to create a “new and improved” A Cloud Guru platform for modern tech skills.

The acquisition of A Cloud Guru is expected to enable Pluralsight to offer a more holistic and comprehensive set of skill development solutions for its customers globally, to help accelerate their cloud skills development journey by combining content from its own experts with hands-on tech skill development experiences.

“Technology is the number one differentiator for all businesses and the technology skills of your team is what determines success or failure. Nowhere is that more apparent than with cloud technologies,” said Aaron Skonnard, Pluralsight co-founder and CEO.

“To meet the needs of our customers and best support their cloud transformations, we are determined to deliver the most comprehensive solution for driving cloud maturity at scale.

“With the acquisition of A Cloud Guru, we can now provide an all-in-one solution to accelerate the cloud skill development journey for large enterprise customers and individual learners,” he added.

The move comes as cloud technology experiences massive growth among large enterprises and, indeed, organisations of all sizes, around the world, increasing the need for cloud skill development to keep pace.

It is this need that Pluralsight hopes to tap with its acquisition of A Cloud Guru.

It is anticipated that, by combining A Cloud Guru’s certification courses, hands-on labs and sandboxes, exams and quizzes with the existing library of Pluralsight Skills cloud courses and hands-on learning experiences, the joint organisation will be better positioned to meet the market demand for cloud skill development.

“ACG and Pluralsight were founded to solve the same problem—closing the technology skills gap by democratising access to technical education,” said Sam Kroonenburg, co-founder and CEO of A Cloud Guru. “Within our shared missions, we’ve taken different but complementary approaches.

“Both approaches have proven to resonate strongly with customers who want depth and breadth in tech education. I am excited by the next phase of our mission in which, together, we will build the next-generation platform for hands-on learning across all of technology,” he added.

The acquisition is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions.

The move comes several months after Pluralsight revealed it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.

Under the terms of that agreement, Vista, in partnership with its institutional co-investors including Partners Group, acquired all outstanding shares of Pluralsight in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately US$3.5 billion.