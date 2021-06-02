Bendigo Telco appoints first MD

Kevin Dole (Bendigo Telco) Credit: Bendigo Telco

Regional business-to-business telecommunications provider Bendigo Telco has appointed Kevin Dole as its first ever managing director, replacing the position of CEO.

Dole, who will be supported by chief financial officer Steven Wright, comes into the position as part of the telco’s change in its governance and leadership structure, which was previously flagged by the business in 2019 — the same year Bendigo Telco's former CEO Jeff Jordan left the business.

At that time, Rob Hunt took up the role of executive chairman, which held the responsibilities of the business as well as chair of the board. With Dole's appointment, Hunt will return to the position of chairman.

Meanwhile, Dole has been an executive director with the telco since June last year, and has been acting in the position of MD since December, according to Hunt.



“Our interim executive structure has served us well, but we needed to move to a more formalised structure to strengthen our organisation and ensure we are well positioned for ongoing success,” Hunt said.

“I am pleased to announce that Kevin Dole has been appointed to the managing director role. Kevin and his executive team have developed an effective working relationship and the board is confident they will implement a strong leadership approach throughout our team and entire business.”

Dole comes into the role with over 30 years of experience in the technology sector, according to Bendigo Telco. In addition to his time as executive director, he also has been working with the telco in a consulting capacity for the last 12 months, and has been on its board since 2017.

Dole has also spent time as Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s head of technology solutions and services, and claims the combination of his leadership and technical skills gives him the capability to lead the telco.

“I’m very excited about this next generation of Bendigo Telco, and how we can keep supporting our customers and communities. Whilst we will continue to develop and deliver great products and services, our unique strength lies in working with our customers to ensure they are positioned for success. Strong customer relationships are our key point of difference,” he said.

“Bendigo Telco was started over 20 years ago by locals in order to deliver local benefits and grow regional businesses. It is a purpose that has always inspired me and I’m pleased to be leading an organisation that is making a real difference in regional communities around Australia.

“Our five regional offices in Bendigo, Ballarat, Hobart, Launceston and Geelong service customers right across the country. Bendigo Telco is employing locals in these offices and that in itself is helping grow those economies. Community prosperity and success has always been at the heart of what we do, and I’m looking forward to leading Bendigo Telco with that mission firmly in mind.”