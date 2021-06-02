Thinxtra taps Boomi's Nicholas Lambrou as new CEO

Nicholas Lambrou Credit: Boomi

After almost four years as the Australia and New Zealand managing director for integration platform as a service (IpaaS) vendor, Boomi, Nicholas Lambrou has decided to leave, joining internet of things (IoT) network provider Thinxtra as its new CEO.

"I have had the honour and pleasure to have led an amazing team across the A/NZ region, helping organisations transform their businesses by connecting their digital ecosystem," Lambrou said in a LinkedIn post.

"I am delighted to announce in a few weeks' time, I will be joining a new amazing team at Thinxtra as their incoming CEO. As an IoT enabler, Thinxtra will deliver value to their network through their partners and to their customers in realising the true value of IoT."

Lambrou takes on the CEO role following Loïc Barancourt's decision to step into the position of vice president of market development. Barancourt co-founded Thinxtra in 2015 following his experience playing a part in some of Australia’s strategic IoT initiatives in utilities, health and transport at NetComm Wireless and Sagemcom.

"Six years ago exactly was day one for Thinxtra. We had no team, no funds, no partnerships - nothing but the vision to help Australia become more carbon neutral and efficient by building a nationwide wireless IoT network infrastructure dedicated to the simple things," Barancourt said in a LinkedIn post. "Six years later - our 0G network, powered by Sigfox technology, is built across Australia , New Zealand and Hong Kong. We have fantastic IoT solution partners who help us achieve triple digit growth. We are past the hype and know how to make assets work harder and smarter with IoT - from 0G to 5G."

Barancourt added it was the time is right to scale the business to the next level in appointing Lambrou as the new CEO.

"I look forward to working with Nick in taking Thinxtra to its next stage of growth. I am excited to move into the new role of vice president of market development and globally through the 0G United Nations where I will leverage the 1,001 IoT battle scars I accumulated over the last decade to help enterprise customers and partners to scale IoT deployments and achieve real returns."

Lambrou has accrued more than 25 years' experience in the IT industry, doing time with Lexmark, NetComm, Gateway and HPE prior to joining Dell subsidiary, Boomi in 2017.

In the meantime, Nathan Gower will lead the A/NZ business until a permanent decision is reached, a Boomi spokesperson said. Gower has been with the IpaaS vendor since 2016 as its enterprise account executive.

"Nick has played a key part in Boomi’s local expansion, and we wish him well in his new role," a Boomi spokesperson said.



Recently, Dell Technologies struck a US$4 billion deal to sell its Boomi subsidiary to private equity players Francisco Partners and TPG Capital.

The cash transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. However, terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Thinxtra embarked on IoT deployments in the Australian market in 2016 following its deployment of the live SigFox public network, with installations of antennas on top of the tallest buildings in Australia – Sydney Tower Eye and Melbourne Eureka Tower.





















