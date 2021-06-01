Three-quarters of A/NZ tech workers open to new opportunities

Uncompetitive salaries, poor management style or workplace culture and a lack of new challenges are pushing workers to look elsewhere.

The vast majority of technology professionals in Australia and New Zealand, at 76 per cent, are either looking for a new job, plan to look for one, or are open to new opportunities over the next 12 months, recent trends indicate.

This is according to the latest figures from recruitment agency Hays, whose Salary Guide FY21/22 report for the A/NZ region shows that, despite being high, the local rate of tech pros looking for new work is just below the overall average of 77 per cent.

The report also claimed that the main drivers pushing tech workers to look elsewhere include uncompetitive salaries, poor management style or workplace culture and a lack of new challenges.

In fact, employee satisfaction with current work benefits is at 24 per cent, which ranks the sector as tied last, along with mining.

The findings come a year after initial pandemic-prompted lockdowns in Australia, which has seen hiring demand reach record levels that are expected to be sustained through to, and past, 2022. However, while demand is high, supply is low, according to the report.

“While there has been a dramatic increase in vacancies, we’ve also seen a significant change to the candidate market,” the report said.

“Reduced skilled migration, mobility restrictions and the preference of candidates to remain in their existing role have reduced the number of active candidates on the market. This has exacerbated candidate shortages.”

For those looking for a new job, Hays recommended keeping an eye on what skills are in demand and learn how to differentiate in the current market.

“Understand how your skills fit into the bigger picture of the organisation’s strategic objectives,” the report said.

“Do not underestimate the importance of demonstrating the desirable soft skills. Make sure you are active in relevant tech communities and build your brand and portfolio of work.”

Likewise, the firm suggested employers that they should look for candidates with skills outside of what is required for any given position.

“When hiring in candidate-short areas, don’t only assess the candidate. Instead, also demonstrate the opportunities they’ll access in your organisation, including your culture, technical environment, learning and career development,” it added.

One of the roles in high demand in Australia, the report claimed, is cloud engineers, due to the rise of cloud migrations over the last year.

Particular emphasis is currently placed on those that are skilled with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Likewise, 2020 also drove high demand for cyber security professionals, including penetration testers, security engineers and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) consultants.

Also seeing strong demand are roles for data, such as data scientists and analysts, and developers, which include those who work in full stack, front-end, and user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) positions.