Nokia deploys 5G antenna with Optus

5G tower in Brisbane Credit: Dreamstime

Nokia has deployed Australia’s first integrated 5G antenna in partnership with Optus, utilising its Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA).

Deployed in Brisbane, the solution is said to help ease site-related challenges to the introduction of 5G services across the country.

According to Nokia, the IPAA solution was developed in collaboration with CommScope and allows Optus and other operators to upgrade existing sites to 5G by replacing their existing antennas with a similar-sized unit that supports both legacy technologies and 5G massive MIMO active antenna tech.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Optus to bring our unique IPAA solution into play in the Australian market,” said Rob Joyce, chief technology officer of Australia and New Zealand at Nokia.

“The IPAA is an advanced technical solution to tackle the problems of finding space on towers and rooftops for 5G upgrades. Operators can now simply replace an existing antenna with Nokia’s IPAA solution to upgrade the site and, at the same time, introduce 5G.”

Optus meanwhile added that the partnership would speed up the deployment of its 5G network by addressing space and structural capacity constraints.

“We’re committed to keeping our customers connected and at the forefront of 5G,” said Lambo Kanagaratnam, managing director of networks at Optus. “By partnering with global technology leaders like Nokia, we continue to bring the best global innovations to our customers.”

Nokia signed a five-year network managed services outsourcing deal with Optus in 2018, which sees Nokia manage and maintain key components of the telco’s network infrastructure, operations and field maintenance.