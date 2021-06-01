Dicker Data bolsters AV division with Jabra deal

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Danish audio equipment vendor Jabra has signed a distribution deal with Dicker Data, giving it access to its entire portfolio.

Covering the Australian market, the agreement will include all of Jabra's headsets and speakerphones, as well as its video conferencing and unified communications solutions.

Jabra will form part of Dicker Data’s Professional AV division, which was formed in 2019 and already encompasses communication providers including Microsoft, Cisco and Zoom.

According to Dicker Data, the Jabra video and room systems are certified by Microsoft and Zoom and will form a “strategic pillar” between office-bound and remote workers.

“We’re focused on providing our reseller partners with access to the world’s leading vendors in each technology segment we represent, and Jabra is an ideal extension of our presence in the UC and professional AV markets, both of which have seen strong growth over the last 12 months,” said the distributor's CEO David Dicker.

The distributor will work closely with Jabra to help its partners capitalise on work from home movement.

“There are thousands of Australian remote workers joining virtual meetings each day without a headset or speakerphone solution for their device,” said Andrew Upshon, head of AV at Dicker Data.

“Without the right technology, virtual meetings can be easily interrupted by background noise and poor sound quality. We’re proactively educating our partners on how these simple issues can be avoided with the right UC solution from Jabra.”